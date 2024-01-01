Carsley praises Gomes after impressive England debut

England interim boss Lee Carsley heaped praise on Angel Gomes this week.

The former Manchester United and now Lille youngster shone for the Three Lions against Finland.

Gomes was at his best in a UEFA Nations League win for the Three Lions, with Harry Kane netting twice in a 2-0 success.

“He loves football, he watches football, he's interested in tactics, he knows all the players in any league,” Carsley said of Gomes.

“If you ask him for any feedback, you need to be prepared that he's going to give you some feedback on the session, or how we're going to build up, or the positions.

“He'll often say about some build-ups he's done with other clubs, or what he's played against, because he's obviously playing in France, so he sees different things.

“He fully deserves it.”