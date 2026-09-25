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France v Turkey latest: Confirmed team news as Zinedine Zidane aims for strong start

France v Turkey latest: Confirmed team news as Zinedine Zidane aims for strong start
France v Turkey latest: Confirmed team news as Zinedine Zidane aims for strong startREUTERS

France will start life under new manager Zinedine Zidane with a clash against Turkey in the UEFA Nations League on Friday night.

Les Bleus finished fourth at the 2026 World Cup in what was a disappointing summer ending with a 6-4 loss to England in the 3rd place play off clash. 

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Zidane, who won three consecutive Champions League titles with Real Madrid, takes charge of his first game with France who are the firm favourites against Turkey

Turkey enter the clash after they were knocked out in the group stage in the World Cup, losing to Austria and Paraguay before overcoming USA in their final fixture. 

The Blues won the Nations League in 2020-21, beating Spain in the final but finished third at the 2024-25 tournament, which was ultimately won by Portugal. 

France vs Turkey team news

France are without Arsenal's William Saliba, while Real Madrid midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni's is out due to fitness issues. Ibrahima Konate has also been forced to pull out of the squad due to a knee issu

Meanwhile, Turkey are without two important players in the shape of Hakan Calhanoglu and Kenan Yildiz through injury.

France vs Turkey predicted line-ups

Turkey: Cakir, Elmali, Bardakci, Demiral, Celik, Ozcan, Kokcu, Yuksek, Yilmaz, Guler, Akturkoglu

France: Maignan, Truffert, Konate, Upamecano, Kounde, Camavinga, Rabiot, Olise, Dembele, Doue, Mbappe

France vs Turkey kick off time

The two teams meet at the Kocaeli Stadyumu at 19:45 UK time.

Key stats

Turkey have faced France on six previous occasions and have only managed to post one win, which was a 2-0 success in a European Championship qualifier in June 2019.

France and Turkey have met a total of six times since 1996, with Les Bleus holding a commanding lead in the head-to-head record with four wins. 

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UEFA Nations LeagueZinedine ZidaneTurkeyFranceEnglandParaguay

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