Mbappe absent from France training ahead of Zidane’s debut

France captain Kylian Mbappe ⁠missed training on Tuesday after developing flu-like ‌symptoms, casting doubt over his ‌availability for the ‌team's upcoming Nations League ‌fixtures, the French Football Federation (FFF) ‌said.

The Real Madrid forward remained at France's ‌training base while the ⁠rest ‌of Zidane's squad took part ​in the session.

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The session was the ​second overseen by new France coach Zinedine Zidane, ⁠who ​is preparing for his first match in charge when France face Turkey ‌in Kocaeli on Friday.

France are also scheduled to play Belgium home and away and host Italy during the international window.

Mbappe's condition adds an early selection concern ‌for Zidane as he ​begins his tenure with ‌the national team, after replacing his former France teammate Didier Deschamps following the World Cup.