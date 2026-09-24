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Konate drops out of France squad as Man Utd defender Yoro earns first ever call up

Konate drops out of France squad as Man Utd defender Yoro earns first ever call up
Konate drops out of France squad as Man Utd defender Yoro earns first ever call upREUTERS

Leny Yoro has earned his first-ever France call-up this week after Ibrahima Konate dropped out the side.

France boss Zinedine Zidane will select his first France XI on Friday evening as his side face off against Turkey to kick-start their Nations League campaign. 

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Les Bleus finished fourth at the 2026 World Cup, losing to Spain in the semi-finals and then England in the third-placed playoff and will hope that Zidane can breathe new life into the side. 

Ibrahima Konate has also been forced to pull out of the squad due to a knee issue ahead of the clash, making way for Manchester United star Yoro who earns his first international call-up. 

The call up comes as the 20 year old struggles for game time, competing with Lisandro Martínez and Harry Maguire at the back in a Red Devils squad who have struggled at the start of the season. 

Yoro joins Jérémy Jacquet, Pierre Kalulu, Jules Kounde, Maxence Lacroix, Adrien Truffert and Dayot Upamecano as defenders seeking to impress under Zidane. 

France will head to Belgium after this match, before facing Italy on October 2nd and Belgium on October 5th, with both of those games taking place on home soil. 

Les Bleus won the Nations League in 2020-21, beating Spain in the final, while they finished third at the 2024-25 tournament. Yoro could be part of a side that goes all the way once more in what would be a huge achievement at such a young age. 

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UEFA Nations LeagueLeny YoroIbrahima KonateFranceSpainManchester UnitedEnglandPremier League

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