Tribal Football
Most Read
Cristiano Ronaldo presented with Guinness World Record plaque
Southampton accept Ramsdale departure
Dorgu changes name on Man Utd teamsheet due to family heritage and religion
Liverpool attacker Diaz makes clear to Barcelona his transfer plans

Former Fifa chief Blatter and Platini cleared of corruption over financial wrongdoing

Zack Oaten
Former Fifa chief Blatter and Platini cleared of corruption over financial wrongdoing
Former Fifa chief Blatter and Platini cleared of corruption over financial wrongdoingČTK / AP / URS FLUEELER
Former Fifa president Sepp Blatter and former Uefa president Michel Platini have been cleared of corruption charges relating to allegations of fraud at the global footballing body.

The former FIFA president and former UEFA president were accused of fraud, forgery, mismanagement and misappropriation of more than $2M (£1.5M) of FIFA money in 2011 but have now been cleared after the latest verdict saw them acquitted on charges of fraud, forgery, mismanagement and misappropriation. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

The attorney general's office in Switzerland had challenged a first acquittal in July 2022 and asked for sentences of 20 months, suspended for two years. This came after the biggest scandal in football history, which included fraud, bribery, racketeering and money laundering offences. 

Both were accused of deceiving FIFA over the payment to Platini, alleging forgery and fraud, stating that the payment had "no legal basis". They argued that the transfer was a late payment for advisory work Platini did for FIFA and Switzerland's federal criminal court in Bellinzona cleared the two, agreeing that they had a "gentlemen's agreement" over the payment. 

Blatter's reputation will likely always be tied to leading FIFA during corruption for the rest of his career, whilst Platini will likely never become FIFA president after so much controversy. An appeal against the verdict could now take the case to the Swiss Federal Court, the country's highest legal authority, as the case continues. 

Mentions
Platini MichelUEFA Nations LeaguePremier League
Related Articles
Lopetegui still baffled by West Ham sacking: Everything was moving in right direction
Endo opens up on Liverpool fans: They support me, I think the fans love me!
Szoboszlai hits back at Real Madrid's Guler online