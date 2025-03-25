Former Fifa chief Blatter and Platini cleared of corruption over financial wrongdoing

Former Fifa president Sepp Blatter and former Uefa president Michel Platini have been cleared of corruption charges relating to allegations of fraud at the global footballing body.

The former FIFA president and former UEFA president were accused of fraud, forgery, mismanagement and misappropriation of more than $2M (£1.5M) of FIFA money in 2011 but have now been cleared after the latest verdict saw them acquitted on charges of fraud, forgery, mismanagement and misappropriation.

The attorney general's office in Switzerland had challenged a first acquittal in July 2022 and asked for sentences of 20 months, suspended for two years. This came after the biggest scandal in football history, which included fraud, bribery, racketeering and money laundering offences.

Both were accused of deceiving FIFA over the payment to Platini, alleging forgery and fraud, stating that the payment had "no legal basis". They argued that the transfer was a late payment for advisory work Platini did for FIFA and Switzerland's federal criminal court in Bellinzona cleared the two, agreeing that they had a "gentlemen's agreement" over the payment.

Blatter's reputation will likely always be tied to leading FIFA during corruption for the rest of his career, whilst Platini will likely never become FIFA president after so much controversy. An appeal against the verdict could now take the case to the Swiss Federal Court, the country's highest legal authority, as the case continues.