Endo opens up on Liverpool fans: They support me, I think the fans love me!

Liverpool midfielder Wataru Endo has revealed that fans have supported him immensely since he signed for the club.

The Japanese international is often the glue that holds the Liverpool midfield together under manager Arne Slot. All of Endo’s Premier League appearances have come via the bench and he is known for locking down a game often in the second half when his side has the lead.

Despite his limited minutes, the 32-year-old is much loved by fans and revealed n the latest episode of the Red Machine podcast about how supporters have gotten behind him since he joined in 2023.

"Even this season when I play on the pitch, the Liverpool fans always try to support me and they always comment on my Instagram or X.

"So, I really feel like they support me. I think the fans love me!"

Slot has praised Endo recently for his impressive cameos which have helped Liverpool’s lead at the top of the table, without him, the Reds would likely have dropped points on multiple occasions and let their title chances slip.

"Recently, he (Slot) told me what I have done this season was really amazing and really helpful for the team," Endo continued.

"Because even if I don't have chance to play a lot, when I play on the pitch, I always try to give 100 percent to help the team. My manager is really thankful for that."