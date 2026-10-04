Finland scorer Walta believes he can do more

Leo Walta scored two of his now five international goals as Finland came from a goal down to beat Albania 2-1 at Helsinki Olympic Stadium on 3rd October in a crunch match at the top of Group C1 in the UEFA Nations League (UNL).

Walta scored a free-kick in each half - the first was the equaliser to cancel out an early goal for Albania, struck low from 20 yards out and evaded goalkeeper Alen Sherri, who had only just come on after Etrit Berisha was shown a straight red card in the 22nd minute for the foul which had given Finland the free-kick in the first place.

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The second gave Finland all three points with a little under 20 minutes to play and was around 10 yards further out than his first goal. Despite plenty of time to read the flight of the ball, Sherri couldn't move across his goal quickly enough, such was the ferocity of Walta's strike.

The Los Angeles FC man becomes the first Finnish player since Alexei Eremenko against Andorra in September 2004 to score two direct free-kicks in a match, and more importantly for the team, takes them top of the group with seven points from three games, one clear of Albania, as the UNL reaches its halfway mark.

After such a big contribution to a match which could prove key to Finland's chances of returning to League B, one would think this was Walta's finest performance in a Huuhkajat shirt. But not according to the man himself.

"It wasn't," said Walta. "The goals were great, of course," he clarified, adding: "But I could have done a lot better in terms of gameplay. Maybe that was a bit of a catch."

Finland fans may be pleased to hear that there could be better to come from Walta, though the whole squad stepped up after a poor showing against Belarus in the goalless draw at home a few days earlier, a performance that Jacob Friis' team were keen to learn from.

"When we watched video clips from the Belarus game, it was quite clear that we players could have done better and implemented the coach's tactics better in that game," Walta said.

Despite not being happy with his overall game against Albania, Walta was happier to be playing on the left side, having been dragged into the middle against Belarus.

"The left side works better for me. I've played more in that position for the national team. I have a good partnership with Juho Lahteenmaki on the left, and Adam Markhiev is a little more central. It suits me really well. From there I can also cut into the middle, give crosses and finish well."

Kamara recalled by QPR

Finland have one more match in this international window, the designated away match against Belarus which will be played in Budapest, Hungary. The Finnish squad for the game is now down to 23 players as Kaan Kairinen is suspended due to two yellow cards, while Ville Koski has returned to his club, Alaves, after picking up a muscle injury.

The latest absentee, meanwhile, is Glen Kamara, after his club Queens Park Rangers demanded that he ended his international window early and return to London, and the midfielder decided to return.

"Glen found himself in a difficult situation, as his club demanded that he leave the camp and return to London. He had to make a decision that was of course not what we had hoped for," said head coach Friis in a Finnish FA statement, who was happy to continue with the remaining players.

"Glen's decision was, of course, unfortunate as he is a good footballer and deserved his place in the team. We still have many good options for that position, so the team will not be supplemented."

Follow Finland in the UNL on Flashscore.