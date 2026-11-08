EXCLUSIVE: Bosnia coach Hrgovic lauds 'incredible' Dzeko as he aims for the Euros

Bosnia & Herzegovina assistant coach Mirko Hrgovic has called on his national side to qualify for the European Championships in 2028 after a memorable World Cup campaign showed progress, and in an exclusive interview with Flashscore, he heralded the legacy of icon Edin Dzeko, who retired from international duty earlier this year.

Hrgovic joined the national setup in 2024 and helped them qualify for the World Cup. It was the second time they had done in their history after 2014, and they managed to qualify for the knockout rounds, where they were beaten by the USA.

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They have continued their good form in the Nations League this autumn, remaining unbeaten in their first four games, giving them a good chance of qualifying for Division A.

Their next objective is the Euros in two year's time. If they do qualify for the 24-team tournament, it would be the first time they have made it to the finals, and for Hrgovic, this is their focus going forward.

Looking back at the World Cup, he told Flashscore: "Going to the World Cup united people, triggering a certain euphoria that is still present today. All those players contributed to that unification, but even back when I was a player and part of the national team, we were always united, regardless of different religions or whatever.

"Sport has always brought out the best in people, and now with a result like this, it naturally brought togetherness and positivity to other areas as well."

He added: "It was great. Everything was incredible. As a player, I didn't qualify for the World Cup, so then you think that's a closed chapter for you, that you won't experience it, and then something like this happens. It really is a phenomenal experience - from the organisation, the stadiums, the opponents, just everything top-tier - and the atmosphere in the stadiums stayed in my memory the most.

"Truly a wonderful experience; we all dreamed of it, and in the end, we even passed the group stage. As I said, it was beautiful and historic for us."

Bosnia's young crop of players made a name for themselves at the World Cup, with Kerim Alajbegovic announcing himself on the world stage with a superb goal against Qatar. He is now at Juventus, where he has been a regular since the start of the season.

Speaking about these young charges, the 47-year-old said: "With this new generation of talented players, we want and expect qualification, but the guys have already shown in the Nations League that they've made progress. But we are taking it step by step; through the Nations League, we will profile this team even further. We don't hide that the Euros is our wish, but time will tell everything."

'Edin is the greatest in history, bar none'

Dzeko's bow against Sweden in the last international break was a memory that his nation will never forget. He was flocked to by his teammates at the end of the game, and left the fold as a true national icon.

The former Manchester City and Inter striker scored 73 goals in 152 appearances for Bosnia & Herzegovina - a record that will be hard to beat for his former teammates.

Speaking about his former charge, Hrgovic labelled him as an 'idol'.

He explained: "He is incredible, a truly special guy. I had the opportunity to participate as a player in his debut for the national team, and now as a coach in his farewell. In a way, I opened and closed his story. Just a great player, and an even greater person.

"He was a huge help to us when we took over the national team, especially in that relationship with the younger players to whom he is a role model; they listened to him as an idol and absorbed his advice. They had the opportunity to train and work with him, and in the end, they saw him off into international retirement. Of course, such people and players are hard to replace, but we are moving in a good direction, and we hope that even without him, it will all turn out well."

When asked whether he is Bosnia's best-ever player, the assistant coach mused: "The older generations often mention Safet Susic, who is a legend; I remember him a bit less. I mean, I know everything about Safet, with respect to him, but for me, Edin is the greatest in history, bar none."

Bosnia conclude their Nations League campaign with a trip to Sweden and a home match against Romania. Two wins would see them promoted, whilst two points are likely to guarantee a play-off spot.