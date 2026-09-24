England boss Thomas Tuchel believes 'full package' Harry Kane deserves to win the Ballon d'Or.

Kane, 33, is among the favourites to win the most prestigious individual award in football having scored 73 goals for club and country across 2025-26.

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His fine form has continued into this season, with six goals in his seven games for Bayern Munich ahead of the September/October international break.

Speaking ahead of England’s UEFA Nation’s League clash with World Champions Spain on Friday (September 25), Tuchel backed Kane to get his hands on the Ballon d’Or.

Asked if Kane was his pick to be crowned the world's best player, Tuchel told ITV Sport: "Yeah. After this season, yeah.

"Seventy-plus goals (for club and country), three titles with Bayern Munich, the semi-finals at the World Cup and in the Champions League...

"He's getting better and better. I think he added a level of physicality to his match. He's just so committed to the high press and being involved in every part of the match.

"Be it in deep build-up, be it in finishing, be it in build-up play in the middle block, be it in defending. He's just the full package."