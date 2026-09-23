Harry Kane serious about NFL career once he hangs up his boots

Bayern Munich and England striker Harry Kane admitted he's serious about joining the NFL once he hangs up his football boots.

The 33-year-old is among the favourites to win the upcoming Ballon d’Or having scored an incredible 73 goals for club and country last season.

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Despite being up to win the most prestigious individual award in football, Kane’s hunger for success isn’t limited to the sport he currently plays.

Kane admits his dreams of becoming a golfer wane with every trip to Wentworth but the NFL fanatic’s hopes of becoming a kicker remain.

“That is something I will try and look at a bit more seriously,” Kane said. “It all depends on what happens in my career over the next five or six years, the motivation and what I want to do.

“The NFL is a lot more realistic than the golf one, let’s put it that way.

“I take penalties and it is a very similar pressure, technique,” he said. “If I did that, in terms of training, I would be closer to that more than any other sport.

“But as I know with all elite sports, when you watch it on TV people make it look easy you think it is possible but that is not always the case.

“If I was to do it, it is something I would take seriously. I would take maybe six months to a year of trying to practice before.” Kane says he has not been approached by an NFL franchise about a move, and he wouldn’t consider one any time soon.

“Maybe if I am in the MLS in the future or somewhere like that it might be a thing where you could connect the two maybe with the seasons,” he said.

“But, again, it is in the back of my mind because right now I am feeling that I want to play as long as I can here.

“I think sometimes it is easy, you to get to my age, 33, you start thinking about retirement or the future, but I am trying to extract everything I can from the last two, five or 10 years, I will keep going.”