De Bruyne spotted at charity after France defeat

Manchester City attacker Kevin De Bruyne has been spotted with his wife in Belgium in a somber mood.

De Bruyne was apparently furious at his national teammates after they lost 2-0 to France in the Nations League.

The Red Devils were below par throughout the contest, losing to goals from Randal Kolo Muani and Ousmane Dembele.

De Bruyne, who threatened to quit the national team, stepped back into the public eye to visit Ronald McDonald House.

He was visiting a center that provides care for family members of sick children, with wife Michèle Lacroix, per HLN.

On the game, he stated: “This is not the place to talk about football.

“We are happy to be here. Given our busy schedule it was not easy but we made the commitment to this group and that is why we wanted to be here

“We are also happy that we can do this, the organization deserves this.”