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"I think I can do it": Rio Ngumoha reveals his Ballon d'Or ambitions after Harry Kane win

"I think I can do it": Rio Ngumoha reveals his Ballon d'Or ambitions after Harry Kane win
"I think I can do it": Rio Ngumoha reveals his Ballon d'Or ambitions after Harry Kane winREUTERS

Rio Ngumoha has spoken on his ambitious goal to win the Ballon d'Or as he looks to the future.

18-year-old Ngumoha has been a shining light at Liverpool, establishing himself as one of the most exciting young talents in English football.

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The teenager has already made his senior England debut and could feature prominently in the upcoming Nations League fixtures against Croatia and Spain after being called up by manager Thomas Tuchel once again.

As he rises through the ranks, Ngumoha revealed he is inspired by both Harry Kane and Barcelona's Lamine Yamal, two players who have found immense success over the past two years since he broke into Liverpool's first team.

"Harry Kane winning the Ballon d'Or is definitely a big thing," Ngumoha said, as quoted by Reuters. "It's also helped English football now because everyone's seen one of us win the Ballon d'Or.

"It is definitely encouraging many more people to want to be known as the best player in the world. For me, I would like to achieve it and I think I can do it."

On Yamal who finished 3rd in the Ballon d'Or: “What he’s doing changed football for young players. He’s phenomenal. He’s one of the best in the world. Seeing what he can do so young inspires me and all the other young players in how we can just play freely. The way he plays, it’s like it’s his pitch. It’s a good challenge.”

Ngumoha is now a Liverpool regular under Andoni Iraola and is treasured by supporters who will hope to see the best of him over the international break and when the Reds return to face Manchester United next weekend.

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