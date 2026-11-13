Coleman's Ireland return delayed ahead of Austria clash

Seamus Coleman will not be included in the Republic of Ireland's squad for their UEFA Nations League clash with Austria in Linz tomorrow.

The veteran defender was included in the wider squad in an unusual ‘hybrid’ player/coach role despite no agreeing to join a new club since leaving Everton at the end of last season.

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Despite speculation over the former captain being involved at the Raiffeisen Arena, Ireland boss Heimer Hallgrimsson has confirmed he will not be available, but he could feature against Kosovo on November 17 back in Dublin.

“We didn’t expect to include him in the squad for Austria.

"On Tuesday against Kosovo in Dublin we don’t know, we don’t know the situation until before that game. We have five players on a yellow card suspension risk in Jayson Molumby, Adam Idah, Ryan Manning, Conor Coventry and Liam Scales, so we don’t know how many we will have in the squad, we might have to bring in players.

“We’re just focussed on this game and from the beginning we never planned to have Seamus in the squad for this game."

If Coleman makes his makes his 82nd international appearance against Kosovo, it will then the 38-year-old with a key decision for the start of 2027, over whether to formally retire or accept a new club role to prolong his Ireland career.