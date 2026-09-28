Camavinga knows 'what he must to' to reclaim Real Madrid starting spot

Real Madrid star Eduardo Camavinga is building up his match fitness with France this month.

The 23-year-old has endured a frustrating start to the 2026/27 campaign in Madrid, after a summer injury forced him to miss a chunk of preseason, and he's now slipped down Jose Mourinho's midfield pecking order.

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Mourinho welcomed Zinedine Zidane's decision to call him up for the ongoing UEFA Nations League camp as a chance to get more match minutes.

After making just two starts for Mourinho so far this season, he came off the bench for 12 minutes in France's 1-0 win out in Turkey last week, and his goal is clear back in Madrid.

"Consistency is probably what I'm missing for Real Madrid.

"I’ve had good performances before, but it’s consistency that matters. I need to stay focused on the pitch and make fewer mistakes."