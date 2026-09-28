Tribal Football

Most read on Tribal Football

Ronaldo-less Portugal end Norway's unbeaten home run

Tonali makes honest Italy admission after Belgium defeat

Arsenal step up interest in Leverkusen starlet Maza

Haaland pulled from Norway press conference amid Man City case

Most read on Flashscore News

'I've lost my peace': Cape Verde's heroic World Cup goalkeeper regrets new-found fame

UEFA Nations League 2026/27: A complete guide to League A

'Madness': England boss Thomas Tuchel says he will not rotate players

Zverev 'super satisfied' to prevail after feeling the pressure ahead of Laver Cup decider

Camavinga knows 'what he must to' to reclaim Real Madrid starting spot

Real Madrid midfielder Eduardo Camavinga.
Real Madrid midfielder Eduardo Camavinga.Reuters

Real Madrid star Eduardo Camavinga is building up his match fitness with France this month.

The 23-year-old has endured a frustrating start to the 2026/27 campaign in Madrid, after a summer injury forced him to miss a chunk of preseason, and he's now slipped down Jose Mourinho's midfield pecking order.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Mourinho welcomed Zinedine Zidane's decision to call him up for the ongoing UEFA Nations League camp as a chance to get more match minutes. 

After making just two starts for Mourinho so far this season, he came off the bench for 12 minutes in France's 1-0 win out in Turkey last week, and his goal is clear back in Madrid.

"Consistency is probably what I'm missing for Real Madrid.

"I’ve had good performances before, but it’s consistency that matters. I need to stay focused on the pitch and make fewer mistakes."

Mentions
UEFA Nations LeagueEduardo CamavingaReal MadridFrance

Related Articles

Zinedine Zidane names France star he'd 'love to have played with'

De Bruyne and Godts shine as Belgium highlight Nations League credentials

Norway and Arsenal captain Odegaard slams Real Madrid star after reckless challenge