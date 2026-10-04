Brighton's teenage wonderkid set for breakout season

Born in the charming city of Volos, Brighton centre-forward Charalampos Kostoulas is the son of a former Greek defender - and the brother of another centre-back. But scoring goals is what he enjoys. Arsenal know that all too well, and now so does the whole of England.

The port of Volos, on the outskirts of Thessaly, is only Greece's 12th-largest municipality by population. Yet its east-facing geography has made it a crucial location, particularly in mythology. From there, Jason and the Argonauts set out for Colchis, where they would recover the highly coveted Golden Fleece.

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This same outpost is where Kostoulas was born and raised. He now plays for Brighton and the Greece national team.

The son of Athanasios, a celebrated former defender for Olympiacos and other Greek clubs, he grew up with all the calm his father passed on to him. Athanasios has always described himself as a communist and still lives in Volos, where he is self-employed and supports the family business.

The money he earned as a footballer helped him set up a petrol station right on the motorway. His brother Konstantinos, a defender for OFI Crete, has instead invested in the olive oil business.

Kostoulas' recent ratings Flashscore

Launchpad

Signed from Olympiacos for €35 million in the summer of 2025, the younger Kostoulas is emerging as one of Brighton's most exciting attacking options in the 2026/2027 season. The forward, born in 2007, has had his minutes carefully managed by the English club, but he is showing a sharp eye for goal and continued growth in his involvement in the build-up.

Standing 185 cm tall, he is not the archetypal powerhouse focal point, but he still offers a significant presence in the opposition box.

Everyone will remember the right-footed rocket from outside the box that helped the Seagulls beat Arsenal on September 19th.

It was a display of outstanding timing and shooting technique that has already taken him to another level. His potential is enormous, although the real climb is only just beginning. A forward who is also adept at combining with his teammates, he has completed 73.8% of his passes in the Premier League, averaging around 10 successful passes from 13.6 attempts per game.

Waiting for Konstantelias

In a Greece side that has made such a strong start to the Nations League, picking up seven points from a possible nine, Kostoulas is still waiting to establish himself as a starter. The competition is fierce.

More experienced players Anastasios Douvikas, Zacharias Ioannidis and Vangelis Pavlidis clearly have greater standing. Even so, the Greek has scored in each of his last three consecutive games, showing not only a clinical touch in front of goal but also a constant willingness to fight for every ball.

He has made just five appearances for the Greece national team so far and is still waiting for his first goal. But the 19-year-old centre-forward is preparing to add his powerful oar to the Greek boat captained by Serbian coach Ivan Jovanovic.

Jovanovic began his coaching career in the very city where Kostoulas was born, taking charge of Niki Volos in 2001/02. It is a coincidence that bodes well for their relationship, and perhaps for Kostoulas' involvement in Sunday's clash with Germany.

Volos is also eagerly awaiting another player born in the small city. That player is Giannis Konstantelias, who moved from PAOK to Borussia Dortmund last summer.

A left-footed player of pure talent, he can change the course of an attack with a split-second piece of skill, whether it be a first touch or a dribble. Seriously injured at the start of this season, the 23-year-old Volos native will not represent Greece at least until next summer.

But the target is Euro 2028, a tournament the Greece national team intends not only to reach but also to make a strong impression at. The tournament, which will be held in less than two years, will take place in the United Kingdom (plus Ireland), a region Kostoulas will most likely become very familiar with.

Before then, they are enjoying an excellent Nations League campaign. On November 16th, Greece will host Serbia, Jovanovic's country of origin, in Volos...