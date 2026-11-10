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Bournemouth defender Hill joins England squad as Konsa injury cover

Bournemouth defender James Hill
Bournemouth defender James HillEva Korinkova / Reuters

England announced that they have added Bournemouth defender James Hill to their Nations League squad on Tuesday as cover for the rested Ezri Konsa.

Hill, who has represented his country at youth level, has been an ever-present for the impressive Cherries this season, making 15 appearances in all competitions. 

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His first England call-up comes to help cover the absence of Arsenal's Konsa for their first match against Croatia, but Konsa will remain with the squad and could play against Spain in what is likely to be a winner-takes-all clash to see who will top the Nations League Pool A Group C.

The news comes just a day after another defender, Dan Burn, was brought into the England squad following the withdrawal of Marc Guehi.

The Manchester City defender came off at half-time during their defeat to Nottingham Forest at the weekend and will now remain with his club for the international break.

Burn has 11 caps for the Three Lions and joined up with the rest of the cohort at Tottenham Hotspur's training ground yesterday.

Hill started his career with Fleetwood Town, before moving to Bournemouth in 2022 for a reported 1.2 million euros. He has also had loan spells at Hearts and Blackburn Rovers during his time on the south coast.

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