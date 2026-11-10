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Ben White: Fans don't know 'the full story' behind my England exile

Arsenal defender Ben White.
Arsenal defender Ben White.Profimedia

Arsenal star Ben White has spoken for the first time over his previous decision to make himself unavailable for England duty.

White has been included in Thomas Tuchel's Three Lions squad for upcoming UEFA Nations League fixtures this month and he hopes to play some part against Croatia and Spain.

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The 29-year-old controversially left England's camp at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar to return home for personal reasons.

He then opted to step away from international football for the rest of Gareth Southgate's time in charge, and the Gunners star was booed by some England fans, after making his return in March's 1-1 draw with Ukraine

White is clear his call was the correct one as only a select circle of people know his reasons for going into international exile.

"People don't know the full story, because I've never said anything and I won't put anyone under the bus or share any of that. I think that's probably the best way," he told BBC Sport.

"Obviously it's been a bit tricky and not straightforward, but it's amazing to be here now.

"I don't think I would have done anything differently. Obviously, I was a bit younger then, and I'm a bit older now.

"I think as a person I'm quite real. I think I made the decision that I would probably continue to make.

"So, one that I'm not happy about, but obviously it happened and it's time to move on."

Despite his desire to put the past behind him, White admitted it was hard to receive a negative reaction when he returned, but his goal is to now transfer his club form to England.

"Before the Ukraine game I was just thinking 'don't stand out, take it nice and easy'.

"Then I came on and obviously got booed, then I scored, then I gave away a penalty. It was obviously full of emotions that night, but it was a good night.

"The feeling is the same every time you get a chance to play for England. It's one I'm really looking forward to this week."

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