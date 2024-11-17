Belgium's poor Nations League campaign ends in defeat to relegated Israel

Israel ended their run of five games without victory after Yarden Shua’s 86th-minute winner stunned Belgium in a 1-0 win over the Red Devils in Budapest.

Belgium came into the game looking to bounce back from their disappointing 1-0 defeat to group leaders Italy on Thursday, whilst also knowing a point would secure them third place and a place in the promotion-relegation playoffs.

The Red Devils dominated the game in the opening stages with their best chance coming after 10 minutes, when Leandro Trossard took aim from a free-kick just outside the penalty area, but his effort was prevented from finding the bottom corner by Daniel Peretz.

However, Domenico Tedesco’s side were very nearly punished for not taking advantage of their dominant start midway through the first half, after Eli Dasa rattled the foot of the left-post from just outside the penalty area.

Israel continued to grow into the game and went close again just eight minutes before half-time.

This time the chance came for Dor Peretz, as the forward charged through the centre of the Belgian defence before firing across goal towards the bottom-left corner, only to be denied by a phenomenal save by Koen Casteels.

The start of the second half saw little in the way of goalmouth action in the opening stages, but that changed with just under an hour played when Belgium had a brilliant opportunity to take the lead. The chance came after the ball fell to Lois Openda in the penalty area but the striker failed to find the target and put his effort narrowly wide of the right-post.

The Red Devils continued to press for the opener as the second half went on, and went close again after Dodi Lukebakio picked out Johan Bakayoko on the edge of the area and his deflected effort forced a fantastic reflex save from Daniel Peretz.

There was a late twist in the final five minutes of regular time though, as Israel struck late to steal all three points.

The goal came after Yarden Shua picked up a loose ball in the Belgium penalty area before keeping his cool to bury the ball in the bottom-left corner.

However, the victory wasn't enough to stave off relegation from Group A2 with Israel finishing bottom of the group. Meanwhile, Belgium survived by the skin of their teeth after staying up on head-to-head due to their 3-1 victory over Israel in September.