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Netherlands v Grece lineups: Confirmed team news as Xavi faces Van Dijk replacement conundrum

Netherlands captain Virgil van Dijk.
Netherlands captain Virgil van Dijk.Profimedia

The Netherlands return to UEFA Nations League action tonight at the Johan Cruyff Arena in Amsterdam.

Xavi Hernandez enjoyed a solid start as Dutch boss in the previous window with two draws and two wins as part of an unbeaten four-match streak.

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A win over Greece will effectively book their place in the 2027 quarter finals with the visitors on course to battle Germany for a playoff spot.

Netherlands v Greece team news

Xavi is already without his captain Virgil van Dijk due to injury, alongside fellow Liverpool star Ryan Gravenberch, and Sunderland forward Brian Brobbey.

In-form AS Roma striker Donyell Malen is expected to replace Brobbey in attack with Jan Paul van Hecke set to cover for Van Dijk at the heart of the home side's defence.

Greece also picked up eight points in the autumn window and they could start with three Premier League players including Arsenal's Christos Tzolis.

Netherlands v Greece predicted lineups

Netherlands XI: Verbruggen; Timber, Van Hecke, Van de Ven, Maatsen; De Jong, Reijnders, Koopmeiners; Gakpo, Meerdink, Malen.

Greece XI: Tzolakis; Saliakas, Mavropanos, Retsos, Tsimikas; Kourbelis, Zafeiris, Bakasetas; Masouras, Pavlidis, Tzolis.

Netherlands v Greece kick off time

Kick off in Amsterdam is 8:45pm and 7:45pm in the UK.

Key stat

A 2-2 draw in the reverse fixture is the first time the Netherlands have failed to beat Greece in competitive action after three consecutive wins.

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