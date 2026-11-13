Seventh heaven as Xavi's ruthless Netherlands dismantle Greece

The clash of the unbeaten sides saw the Netherlands storm to an astounding 7-0 victory over Greece in Group A2 of the UEFA Nations League, led by a first-half hat-trick from Tijjani Reijnders.

The Netherlands were ahead in the sixth minute, and the goal owed much to a personal nightmare for Konstantinos Mavropanos, who gave the ball away twice in quick succession.

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Scrambling to atone for his first loose pass, the West Ham defender inadvertently assisted his former teammate Crysencio Summerville, who had no qualms about accepting the Greek gift.

By contrast, the second goal was all about Dutch quality, as a series of quick passes pulled the defence this way and that, before Reijnders finished it with an emphatic strike into the roof of the net.

Xavi’s side were 3-0 up by the 19th minute, as Reijnders added his second of the night, getting on the end of a clever flick from Donyell Malen to worsen the Greeks’ plight.

A calamitous slip from Bart Verbruggen then looked to have given the visitors an unlikely route back into the contest, following a simple ball over the top from goalkeeper Konstantinos Tzolakis, but VAR spotted that Fotis Ioannidis had handled the ball before passing it into the empty net.

Mavropanos then nodded a presentable chance over the crossbar, but the contest was soon well and truly over, as Reijnders ran onto a Denzel Dumfries header to complete his hat-trick.

Remarkably, the Oranje notched a fifth before the break, as Malen squared for Jurrien Timber to tap in his first international goal.

Ivan Jovanovic’s side made it a little longer in the second half, but Timber grabbed his second in the 59th minute, with yet another close-range finish from a dangerous cross.

Just two minutes later, it was 7-0, with Malen the one to get on the end of the latest cutback to continue the torture.

Ioannidis’ unfortunate night continued as he struck the post in search of a consolation, but the flag went up in any case.

The Dutch finally began to ease off the accelerator, but the damage was long since done, yet Tzolakis was still required to make a sharp save to stop Summerville adding an eighth.

Match stats Flashscore

Greece had only conceded three goals in four Nations League games prior to this outing, with clean sheets in five of their last nine outings overall. But the unstoppable force proved far too much for the immovable object, with Xavi’s men having now scored at least twice in eight of their last 10 matches.

Unfortunately for the Netherlands, the first tiebreaker in the group stage is head-to-head matches, so they’ll still need to avoid defeat against Germany to top the group, but they're guaranteed a spot in the quarter-finals.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Donyell Malen (Netherlands)