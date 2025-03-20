Azaz and Doherty inspire Ireland comeback win over Bulgaria

Heimir Hallgrímsson’s Republic of Ireland side took one major step towards avoiding relegation to League C with a 2-1 win, marking the Icelandic manager’s third victory from seven outings so far.

In a UNL match that had genuine jeopardy on the line, it was the home side who got off to the best possible start.

Advertisement Advertisement

The opener arrived in stylish fashion, when a back-heeled lay-off from Filip Krastev fashioned a chance for Lukas Petkov, who tucked home in the bottom right-hand corner.

Despite the early setback, it didn’t seem to rock Ireland too much, with the visitors hitting back midway through the first half.

The leveller came from a cross-field ball towards Troy Parrott, who squared to Finn Azaz for a tap-in into an empty net.

Just before the break the Irish found themselves ahead, with another long ball causing problems for Bulgaria, this time Matt Doherty took advantage of Dimitar Mitov missed timed jump to claim the ball and had the simple task of heading into an empty net.

After a blockbuster opening 45 minutes, it was no surprise the early period in the second half didn’t match the previous intensity.

It was a game state that suited Ireland, given they were the side who had the advantage and if it wasn’t for a mistimed header from Nathan Collins, they might have doubled their aggregate lead.

Meanwhile, at the opposite end, Caoimhin Kelleher barely had to lift a finger during a second-half where Bulgaria failed to carve out a meaningful chance.

Match stats Flashscore

Their only real sight of goal came in added time when Bozhidar Kraev sent a squirmed shot out for a throw-in.

It means all roads lead to Dublin for Sunday’s second-leg, where the play-off tie will reach its conclusion.

Ireland has never played below League B in the UNL, and with a one-goal lead heading into the second leg, they’ve every chance of maintaining that record.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Robbie Brady (Republic of Ireland)

Catch up on the match stats with Flashscore