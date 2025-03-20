McTominay propels Scotland past wasteful Greece

Scotland inflicted just Greece’s third defeat in 13 UEFA Nations League (UNL) home games by beating them 1-0 in the first leg of their play-off tie.

After a quiet opening to the first half, the game’s opening chance fell to Scott McTominay, who poked wide following a scramble from Andy Robertson’s corner.

Advertisement Advertisement

The Napoli man then won a penalty just after the half-hour mark as Lazaros Rota appeared to kick his foot in the box. McTominay stepped up and calmly slotted his 12th Scotland goal into the bottom corner, sending Konstantinos Tzolakis the wrong way.

Che Adams could have easily doubled Scotland’s lead before HT, as Konstantelias’ horrible pass out from the back fell straight to Billy Gilmour, who played Adams in and he decided to strike first time.

Luckily for the goalkeeper, he got back into position in time to save, while Adams also flashed just wide of the far post moments later.

Match stats Flashscore

Kostas Tsimikas hit the roof of the net from a free-kick in added time, but it was very much Scotland’s half as Greece failed to record a shot on target.

The hosts did start the second half stronger though, as Christos Tzolis had the ball in the net following a corner routine, but the ball had gone out of play at the back post.

It took Scotland 25 minutes into the second half to record their first attempt, as John McGinn tried his luck from distance, but fired over.

Greece quickly gained control again though, and came closest to equalising when Tzolis hit the post from close range after beating his marker to the ball at the back post, but ultimately could not find the net.

Greece had previously won five of their six matches under Ivan Jovanovic, so it was an impressive victory for Steve Clarke’s men, who hold the advantage heading into the second leg on home soil.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Scott McTominay (Scotland)