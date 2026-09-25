UEFA women's football chief Nadine Kessler on Barca & European dominance

Nadine Kessler, the former Ballon d'Or winner turned UEFA's director of women's football, discussed Barcelona's grip on the Champions League, the rising transfer market, Europe's chances at next year's World Cup and whether a women's Youth League could be on the way.

The interview took place after Kessler's panel discussion at the Portugal Football Summit, where she answered questions from Flashscore and select Portuguese media.

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Barcelona beat Lyon 4-0 in the final and have won four of the last six Champions League titles. Is this kind of one-club dominance good for the women's game, or should it be challenged more?

"Barcelona have clearly been the superpower in recent years. What people forget is that they really worked their way to get there. They played many Champions League seasons and lost many games before they reached the top.

"Of course, it's good for the game if new clubs challenge at the top, and I'm sure Barcelona are always looking for a new challenge too. This season especially, I think there will be real competition for the title, because it looks like quite an even field. Let's see who ends up lifting the trophy this year."

Barcelona have become a dominant force in women's football in Europe Reuters / Albert Gea

Real Madrid reportedly paid around €1.5 million for Felicia Schroder, and Barcelona paid a club record fee for Kerolin. Fees like these were unheard of in women's football a few years ago. How healthy is this growing market, and how quickly can it grow sustainably?

"It's a very good question. The transfer fees show the huge interest there is in our game and what clubs are now willing to pay. But you're absolutely right, we also need to look at how these costs are refinanced.

"That's why I said on stage earlier that it's really important for me to get clubs and leagues into a sustainable place, where they see a return on their investment. We have to make sure women's football is not a one-hit wonder. We want more investment, and we are investing more on all levels, but we also need to build something that will still be there in five and 10 years' time."

Spain and England met in both the World Cup final and the Euros final. Will UEFA nations dominate the World Cup next year in Brazil?

"Well, I'm super biased. Obviously I have huge belief in the European countries, and I'm sure we will see them in the latter stages. But Brazil look good, and the USA are very hungry and have a good team. There will be many contenders for the ultimate title at this World Cup. Still, I'm counting on our Europeans to hopefully bring the trophy back home."

You spoke about competitions growing, with the Europa Cup added alongside the Champions League. The men's game also has the UEFA Youth League for developing young talent. Is that next on the radar for the women's game?

"Right now, our priority for the club game has been to bring more senior teams into European competition. We have also been addressing the wider challenge of getting more investment into the women's game while making sure there are revenues to offset it.

"So a Youth League is maybe a bit premature at the moment. I don't think many clubs in Europe would be ready to invest in it yet. We are always open to discussing ideas, but only a few years ago we introduced the requirement for clubs to even have youth teams, which was an ambitious step through our licensing criteria. I really want the clubs to get to a good place first, and then we'll see what happens in the future."

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