OL Lyonnes, Barcelona bag comfortable wins in Women's Champions League

Barcelona were among the winners in the UEFA Women's Champions League on Wednesday.

Last season's runners-up Lyon hammered Servette 8-0 in their women's Champions League opener on Wednesday to underline their title credentials as holders Barcelona trounced Paris FC 5-2.

France attacker Marie-Antoinette Katoto scored a hat-trick against the Swiss champions as fellow forward Melchie Dumornay claimed a double.

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Durmonay played a part in the opener as the Laia Balleste scored an own goal with Magdalena Sobal also putting the ball in her own net for the home team.

Midfielder Ines Benyahia scored the eighth goal a minute from time for the record eight-time winners, who had rested a host of first-choice players for the game.

"We wanted to start in the best way possible," Dumornay told UEFA.

"I'm very happy because we worked a lot together for this result and to avoid conceding a goal," she added.

Later, Barca began the defence of their title in impressive fashion against Paris FC as Poland attacker Ewa Pajor netted twice in their march towards a fifth crown.

Brazil forward Kerolin, Spain's Clara Serrajordi and Norway's Caroline Graham Hansen were also on the scoresheet for the Catalans, who lost two-time Ballon d'Or winner Alexia Putellas to London City Lionesses over the summer.

Elsewhere Wieka Kaptein netted as Chelsea beat Austraia Vienna 1-0 and OH Leuven drew 0-0 with Roma in Belgium.

"It was a tough game," Kaptein told Disney+.

"They put pressure on us and made it a little bit more difficult. We could have scored more goals and we needed to punish them more.

"Overall we won, it's good and now we need to focus on the next game."

Follow the UEFA Women's Champions League action on Flashscore.