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Jeglertz delighted as Mead and Wamser fire Man City comeback

Jeglertz delighted as Mead and Wamser fire Man City comeback
Jeglertz delighted as Mead and Wamser fire Man City comebackČTK / imago sportfotodienst / HMB Media/Heike Feiner

Manchester City boss Andree Jeglertz was delighted to see summer signings Beth Mead and Carlotta Wamser get off the mark as City fought back from two goals down to earn a 2-2 draw against Bayern Munich in the Women’s Champions League.

The Germans raced into a two-goal lead before the half-hour mark, but the hosts responded strongly as Mead pulled one back from close range just before half-time.

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Wamser, returning to her native Germany, then struck late to complete the comeback and secure a hard-earned point for the Women’s Super League champions.

“It’s great that other people are also (scoring).” began Jeglertz.

“But it shows that Carlotta is in the penalty box as a left-back pretty often in the games and how she is playing.

“Beth Mead is involved in a lot of things and she is learning a little bit of a new role.

“And especially learning a new team and everything we build is about relationships. I’m so happy for both of them, for both of their performances but of course also goals matter and they can be people you journalists are talking about afterwards so it’s good for them.”

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UEFA Champions League WomenCarlotta WamserBethany MeadManchester CityBayern Munich

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