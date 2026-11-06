Iheanacho continues scoring spree in Bursaspor stalemate

Nigeria international Kelechi Iheanacho continued his impressive goalscoring form as Bursaspor were held to a 1-1 draw by Antalyaspor in Friday's TFF 1. Lig encounter.

The Super Eagles striker opened the scoring in the 26th minute, marking his return to the scoresheet after his remarkable run of scoring in 12 consecutive league matches ended against Bandırmaspor last weekend.

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However, Bursaspor's advantage was short-lived as Tural Bayramov's own goal restored parity before half-time.

Iheanacho has now registered an outstanding 17 goals and four assists in just 14 league appearances this season, underlining his importance to the Turkish outfit.

Despite surrendering two points, Bursaspor remain top of the standings with 37 points as their promotion ambitions continue to gather momentum.