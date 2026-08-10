Young Boys sign Kaly Sene on four-year deal

Young Boys have strengthened their attack with the signing of 25-year-old Senegalese forward Kaly Sene from English Championship side Middlesbrough.

Sene has agreed to a four-year contract and brings extensive experience of the Swiss Super League.

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“Kaly Sene will make our attack even more unpredictable. He’s extremely fast and constantly attacks in behind,” Christoph Spycher, Chief Sports said.

“With his qualities and mentality, Kaly Sene brings exactly what we’re looking for. He’s ready to fully dedicate himself to the team, but of course, he should also be able to utilize his individual strengths.”

He moved from Juventus’ youth academy to Basel before being loaned to Omonia Nicosia.

Sene later impressed at Grasshopper, scoring 10 goals in 25 appearances, before joining Lausanne, where he netted 25 times in 79 games.

Last season, he made 28 appearances for Middlesbrough, scoring twice.