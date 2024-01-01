Nathan Trott exclusive: Leaving West Ham; choosing Copenhagen; backing Danish football for young English pros

“There were four or five other offers from teams in both Denmark and England, but my head was always wrapped around FC Copenhagen. I said to my agent if the opportunity ever came, I would go there in a heartbeat,” former West Ham United keeper Nathan Trott says of his summer transfer.

With Kamil Grabara upping sticks for Wolfsburg, FC Copenhagen went looking for a capable replacement for the hugely charismatic Polish goalkeeper. And they believe to have found him inside the Danish Superliga as they lured Trott away from Vejle Boldklub. There, the 25-year-old spent two seasons while still on the books with The Hammers.

The contrast in personality from Grabara to Trott probably couldn’t be much bigger, as Tribalfootball found out when meeting Trott at FC Copenhagen’s stadium, Parken. Whereas you’d expect more or less anything from the former in terms of statements and behaviour, Trott comes across as calm, collected and not least very polite. He says hello with a smile, “how are you, nice to meet you” and not once during the interview has the demeanour as someone who’d rather be anywhere else.

But make no mistake. There’s a confidence to Trott and he has the numbers to back it up from his time with Vejle, with whom he first won promotion to and then survived in the Superliga. And this was not least thanks to Trott.

Vejle conceded 30 goals when they won promotion in 2023, 11 less than the second-best defence. During the last season in the Superliga, they conceded 36. Only Brøndby and FC Copenhagen boasted a better defence and finished second and third, whereas Vejle just about survived.

Turning them down would have been disrespectful

Trott enjoyed his time with Vejle who once fostered the great Allan Simonsen, but was quickly on the move when FC Copenhagen came calling as going back to England wasn’t even an option.

“I think I already had a decent reputation in the league considering how well I played last year and the biggest challenge and honour you can get is playing for the biggest team in Scandinavia. As a player you want to feel that pressure and just playing in Parken Stadium every other week is amazing. The fans here and the culture and being in a city like Copenhagen is really special.

“I think every player in the Superliga wants to be in Copenhagen. So, to turn that down and go somewhere else would have been almost disrespectful. For me, there was no other choice,” Trott explains, but how did a move to a second-tier club in Denmark come about in the first place?

“Their Sporting Director Marius (Adrian Nicolae, ed.) contacted West Ham about me. I think he's good friends with my goalkeeper coach, Xavi Valero and that's how the communication began. Vejle showed Valero the project and then had a Zoom call with me where they told me about the style of play, what they wanted to do and why they wanted me. The main thing that made me really want to go was the lengths they took to wait for me because it wasn't a smooth transition trying to get out on loan at West Ham.

“I think they waited over a month and it's almost the best thing in football you can have. Someone that really wants you and makes you feel welcome and trusts you that much. For me to come was a no-brainer after that.

“It didn't really matter where they were in the league or who they were before. They showed me the project, they were looking to get promoted, and they thought that I could be the final piece to help them,” continues Trott who soon found out there are worse places to live than Vejle.

My standards are the reason I’m here

For the Bermuda-born goalkeeper Copenhagen is even better, but how about the mental transition of going to a team where trophies are not just a target but also expected?

“People always say there's more pressure at a bigger club and they might think there was no pressure at Vejle, but for me, there was a lot of pressure. Maybe not from the outside, but pressure from myself. I try to play at a certain standard every weekend, so for me, it was not about changing anything mentally. My mentality is the reason why I'm here. I have high standards, and that's the reason why I'm here.”

Trott, who once kept Aaron Ramsdale benched in the England U20-team, had a loan-spell with AFC Wimbledon but highly recommends going to Denmark if anyone were to ask him.

“I was playing in League One with Wimbledon and I really enjoyed it. It was a good experience for me and I learned a lot. But I feel European football is something different and there is something different about the Danish Superliga. There are the fans and there are a lot of amazing players in this league who will go on to be future stars.

“This is where everyone kind of begins their journey and makes a name for themselves. For me, if you really want to take your career to the next level, the Superliga is the one of the best leagues to join. It's a well-respected league and it's got a lot of quality,” Trott believes before going on an all-round praise.

“I enjoy how the fans are. Obviously, I know FC Copenhagen's got the best fans, but the other teams, the fans, how the stadiums are, the quality of football, everything for me has been top quality. There are some really good games and it's a really competitive league. You've seen in the last few years how close it was with teams winning the league on the last day and the relegation fight also going down to the last day. There is a good balance and it's certainly a good competitive league to play in.”

Four times since 2016 the FC Copenhagen goalkeeper won Goalkeeper of the Year, with Grabara grabbing the gong in both 2022 and 2023. Of Trott’s predecessors Kalle Johnson left for France to join Bordeaux. Robin Olsen transferred to AS Roma before stints at both Cagliari and Everton, whereas Kamil Grabara now turns out in the 1. Bundesliga. Doing well at FC Copenhagen clearly opens up opportunities. Is a return to the Premier League perhaps in Nathan Trott’s plans?

“Everyone dreams of playing in the Premier League. That's what I wanted at West Ham, so why not, but I try not to think too far in my career. I just have my head down at the moment and if the opportunity comes up to play in the Premier League, 100% I would take it. Who knows what can happen in the next few years.”

Who knows indeed, and for now Nathan Trott is enjoying both life and his football in the Danish capital.