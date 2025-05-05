FC Copenhagen star sentenced to prison for reckless driving

FC Copenhagen winger Rodrigo Huescas has been handed a 20-day prison sentence, and a fine of DKK 7,000 (approx. 950 EUROs) after being found guilty of reckless driving in the central part of Copenhagen. The Mexican winger will, however, not be deported from Denmark as a consequence of his misdemeanor.

FC Copenhagen has now issued a press release on their website, in which Rodrigo Huescas states that he is sorry.

"I know that I have done something potentially dangerous and very wrong. I apologize again and I am truly sorry for all the negative consequences this has brought."

"I can see what it has done to my family and the uncertainty the situation has created. It hurts to know that I put the ones I love through this. I can't say anything about the punishment, and I fully accept it. I would like to thank my teammates, coaches and many others who have supported me and given me a pat on the back. Now I look forward and will do my best to help the team achieve our goals", says Rodrigo Huescas.

FC Copenhagen's Sports Director, Sune Smith-Nielsen, emphasizes above all that Huescas has made a mistake and that the club accepts the verdict the Mexican has received.

"Rodrigo has been aware from the very beginning that he has done something very stupid. He has violated Danish legislation and could potentially have put other people at risk. It is completely unacceptable."

"He has apologized many times to us, his family and his teammates. Now the Danish legal system has punished Rodrigo, and we accept the sentence. Now we await when Rodrigo will have to serve his 20 days in prison.”