Aalborg BK have signed Newcastle United youngster Travis Hernes.

Hernes has joined Aalborg on loan for the remainder of the season.

A Norway youth international, the 19 year-old midfielder, joined Newcastle from Shrewsbury Town in the summer of 2023.

Hernes has been a regular with Newcastle's U21 team this term.

Aalborg currently are ninth on the table in the Superliga.