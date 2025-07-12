Dane Mark joins Howe staff at Newcastle

Danish set-piece coach Martin Mark has joined the senior staff at Newcastle United.

Mark leaves FC Midtjylland for Newcastle this week to join Toon manager Eddie Howe's backroom team.

Newcastle stated: "The 31-year-old implemented an innovative set-piece strategy that has yielded impressive results under head coach Thomas Thomasberg.

"FC Midtjylland won the 2023/24 Danish Superliga title and finished top of the regular season table once again in 2024/25, with 27 of their 64 league goals scored from set pieces during the most recent campaign.

"The Danish side also reached the UEFA Europa League knock-out stages last season."