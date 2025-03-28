Andersen ponders future beyond Fulham

Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Fulham defender Joachim Andersen admits he's open to closing out his career at home in Denmark.

At 28, Andersen isn't planning  to homecoming anytime soon, though admits it is on the career agenda.

He told Viaplay: "I think we should either go back to Denmark or a warm place, but it is difficult to say right now while a lot of things can happen.

"It's too soon to say we would like to return to Denmark and Copenhagen.

"Right now things are going well here and I still have a long contract in Fulham and I am 33 years old when that contract is done. It may be I have to retire with Vendsyssel FF."

