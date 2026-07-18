Trabzonspor demand €30m as Onuachu attracts transfer interest

Trabzonspor have reportedly placed a €30 million valuation on Nigeria striker Paul Onuachu as interest in the forward continues to grow this summer.

The Turkish club are determined not to sell unless their asking price is met, having already rejected two offers from Fenerbahce.

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Besiktas are also monitoring the 32-year-old’s situation, although they have yet to submit an official bid.

Saudi Pro League side Al Ahli remain long-term admirers after reportedly failing with a €20 million offer, while Trabzonspor have also turned down proposals worth up to €25 million.

The Black Sea Storm are open to keeping Onuachu unless a suitable offer arrives. The former Southampton striker, who has two years remaining on his contract, enjoyed an outstanding campaign, finishing as the Turkish Super Lig’s joint top scorer alongside İstanbul Basaksehir’s Eldor Shomurodov.