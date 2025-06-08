Osimhen makes final call after fifth Al-Hilal offer

Napoli striker Victor Osimhen has reportedly rejected a fifth offer from Al-Hilal, preferring a move to a top European club.

According to journalist Buchi Laba, the Nigeria international has turned down a fifth offer from the Saudi giants, opting instead to pursue his career in Europe.

Advertisement Advertisement

Late last month, reports revealed that Al Hilal offered Osimhen a three-year contract worth €120 million.

However, Napoli turned down the Saudi club’s €70 million bid, which was €5 million short of their €75 million valuation.

Galatasaray are eager to sign the Nigerian permanently after his impressive tally of 37 goals in 41 matches helped them secure the Super Lig title.