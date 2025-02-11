Hull City star Omur secures move to Super Lig side Caykur Rizespor on loan

Hull City’s Abdus Omur has secured a loan move to Turkish Super Lig club Caykur Rizespor for the remainder of the season.

Omur, 25, signed with Hull from Trabzonspor in February last year, making 36 league appearances since his arrival.

Advertisement Advertisement

His most recent outing for Ruben Selles’ side came in a 1-0 loss to Middlesbrough on January 1.

Hull currently sit just one point clear of the Championship relegation zone but have a game in hand over 22nd-placed Derby.

The Turkish international will aim to regain form and regular minutes during his stint with Rizespor.