Galatasaray receive Osimhen boost ahead of Barcelona clash

Galatasaray striker Victor Osimhen is expected to resume individual training before the end of the week as he steps up his recovery from injury.

The Nigeria international suffered the problem during Galatasaray’s victory over Istanbul Basaksehir last month and has subsequently missed three matches across all competitions.

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The injury also ruled Osimhen out of Nigeria’s 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Madagascar and Guinea-Bissau.

According to Turkish newspaper Sabah, the 27-year-old’s rehabilitation is progressing well and remains on schedule.

Osimhen is targeting a return for Galatasaray’s Turkish Super Lig encounter with Kasımpaşa following the international break.

Featuring in that game could also boost his chances of starting Galatasaray’s subsequent UEFA Champions League home clash against Barcelona.