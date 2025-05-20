Galatasaray party hard after being crowned champions again

It was a party atmosphere this weekend at RAMS Park as Galatasaray put the seal on a magnificent season when they were crowned Super Lig champions for a record-extending 25th time in front of a jubilant home crowd. A goalkeeper taking a penalty, a unique guest announcing a goal, and digs at a certain Portuguese manager - the celebrations certainly went into overdrive.

In the week leading up to the game, the excitement levels were building, and preparations were ramping up for gigantic celebrations.

Reaching 25 Super Lig titles was set to be a massive moment for the club, because they would get a fifth star on their shirt and hit a new landmark. It has been a matter of pride for Galatasaray, as they look to hit 25 before Fenerbahce get to 20.

They were really planning to milk this milestone, with several other celebrations already set up by the club for the coming weeks in Istanbul.

But first, they had a job to do, with Kayserispor rocking up to town. A number of club legends were in attendance, while the injured Mauro Icardi returned to Istanbul to a hero's welcome.

Icardi was in the stands for the game Credit: AA/ABACA / Abaca Press / Profimedia

And frankly, this was a non-contest from start to finish. It was one-way traffic, with Galatasaray playing with the freedom and euphoria of a team set to be named champions.

Victor Osimhen opened the scoring after heading home from Gabriel Sara's corner, showcasing yet again what an incredible set-piece team they are. They have scored 36 goals from dead-ball situations this season, and Sara's wand of a left foot has been a massive factor in that.

It was Osimhen's 36th goal in all competitions and 25th in the Super Lig, extending his lead to four goals at the summit of the Golden Boot standings.

Baris Alper Yilmaz then doubled their lead after a calm finish, and proceeded to celebrate by bringing his phone onto the pitch and taking a video of himself and his teammates.

From that moment on, it became a bit of a kick-around amongst friends, with everyone trying to get in on the act and score.

And the unlikeliest player possible did score.

Substitute Alvaro Morata was fouled in the penalty area in the 90th minute, and after a VAR review, a penalty was given. The crowd cried for goalkeeper Fernando Muslera to take it, and his teammates urged him to step up to the plate.

The Uruguayan club legend took the penalty and slotted home, looking almost embarrassed as he did so. The goal made him the first goalkeeper to score in the Super Lig since... Muslera over a decade ago.

In 2012, he bagged a penalty on the last day of his debut season for the club, with Galatasaray cruising in the game and having already sealed the title.

13 years on in his final campaign with the club, he has done the same thing. As he comes to the end of what has been a sensational and glittering career at Galatasaray, becoming the most decorated player in Turkish football history with 19 trophies (8 Super Lig titles), it felt like a poetic end for him. Everyone flooded the pitch to celebrate with him.

With minutes to go in the match, the players were desperate to celebrate, standing poised on the sidelines with flags draped over their shoulders and water spraying everywhere.

Before the game came to an end, though, a Galatasaray staff member put a laptop in front of the TV cameras, with the words 'THE REAL ONE' on show with five stars above it. A dig at Jose Mourinho and his 'The Special One' tag, after earlier this season he put a laptop in front of the cameras portraying a referee decision he believed was incorrect and didn't go their way.

The final whistle blew and the madness commenced after the most comfortable 3-0 win you are ever likely to see. Players swarmed the pitch with friends and family, and a DJ arrived with music and drums.

There were also emotional scenes with Muslera and Dries Mertens tearing up, as the pair are set to leave at the end of the season. In three campaigns at the club, Mertens has played an integral part in three league titles and a cup, and while he will depart Galatasaray, there is also a chance he could retire.

Osimhen continues to stay tight-lipped on his future, but was also loving the celebrations, which went on long into the night. He has said he will make an announcement on his future very soon.

So Galatasaray and manager Okan Buruk have put the final touches on a sensational season. There are two games left, but all they have left now is to enjoy the next few weeks. It is fully deserved as they have unquestionably been the best team in the country, and there is sure to be a lot more entertainment in store.

Around the league

With two gameweeks left, the five teams that will represent Turkey in Europe next season have been confirmed. Eyupspor's 2-1 defeat at Fenerbahce meant that they could no longer finish in the top five, and Galatasaray, Fenerbahce, Samsunspor, Besiktas and Istanbul Basaksehir are the teams that have finished in the European spots.

Galatasaray have already secured their spot in the Champions League group phase, while Fenerbahce will enter the qualifying stage for the tournament.

A draw for Samsunspor in one of their remaining two games will confirm their spot in the Europa League qualifiers, which would cap off a truly exceptional season for a team that has stunned everyone and defied all expectations. Huge credit has to go to coach Thomas Reis.

Besiktas need just one more win to join the Europa League qualifying round, while Basaksehir look on course to take part in the Conference League.

At the bottom of the table, Sivasspor joined Hatayspor and Adana Demirspor (who have -2 points) in being relegated from the Super Lig. Sivasspor spent one season in the TFF 1. Lig during the 2016/17 season after being mainstays in the Super Lig from 2005 to the present day, and they will be hoping that they are only in the second division for a season again.

There is one more relegation spot to be decided, with Alanyaspor and Bodrum the two sides battling it out to stay up. Alanyaspor currently sit three points ahead of them, but Bodrum have the superior head-to-head, so should they finish level on points, the former will go down.

Super Lig standings Flashscore

Highlight of the week

In a fantastically heartwarming moment, Galatasaray got Osimhen's daughter to say her father's name into the tannoy after the Nigerian bagged the opener for the champions. They are certainly pulling out all the stops to keep him at the club.

Team of the week

Team of the week Flashscore

Rizespor's Altin Zeqiri is the Flashscore Player of the Week according to our very own internal ratings system after registering a perfect 10 rating in his side's thumping 6-3 win over Goztepe. The winger bagged two goals and two assists in a sensational second-half stint and is also joined by teammates Ibrahim Olawoyin and Ali Sowe.

Hatayspor duo Bilal Boutobba and Jonathan Okoronkwo also make the starting XI, while Fenerbahce's Dusan Tadic and Mert Muldur are also included. Galatasaray left-back Eren Elmali finds a place in the team too.

