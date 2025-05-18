Video: Fernando Muslera scores a penalty as Galatasaray crowned champions

Galatasaray goalkeeper Fernando Muslera scored a penalty in what is likely his final home game for the Turkish giants, securing the league title.

Osimhen, 26, scored the opener for the visitors in the 27th minute before Baris Alper Yilmaz doubled their lead just two minutes later.

Galatasaray were awarded a penalty late on which the legendary ‘keeper stepped up and cooly beat his Kayserispor counterpart.

Muslera, 38, looks set to leave the club he’s spent the last 14 years at once his contract expires at the end of the season.

Their latest win marks Galatasaray’s third consecutive Super Lig title, beating Arch-rivals Fenerbahce with two games remaining.