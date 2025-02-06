West Ham confirm Fawunmi and Tarima have left this week
West Ham United have confirmed the departures of Favour Fawunmi and Sean Tarima from the club.
Fawunmi, 18, signed a short-term deal after completing his scholarship and recovering from injury, with his contract expiring on January 31.
He joined the Hammers at U15 level and played a key role in the U18s' 2022/23 Premier League South and FA Youth Cup double-winning season..
Defender Tarima, 20, leaves following a mutual agreement with the club after making 18 appearances for the development squad this season.
A product of West Ham’s academy since U9 level, Tarima was also part of the U18s’ double-winning squad.
West Ham United thanked both players for their dedication and wished them success in their future careers.