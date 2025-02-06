West Ham confirm Fawunmi and Tarima have left this week

Tribal Football
Ansser Sadiq
West Ham United have confirmed the departures of Favour Fawunmi and Sean Tarima from the club.  

Fawunmi, 18, signed a short-term deal after completing his scholarship and recovering from injury, with his contract expiring on January 31.  

He joined the Hammers at U15 level and played a key role in the U18s' 2022/23 Premier League South and FA Youth Cup double-winning season..  

Defender Tarima, 20, leaves following a mutual agreement with the club after making 18 appearances for the development squad this season.  

A product of West Ham’s academy since U9 level, Tarima was also part of the U18s’ double-winning squad.  

West Ham United thanked both players for their dedication and wished them success in their future careers.

