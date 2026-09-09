James Rodriguez closing in on European return with Serie B side Avellino

Former Real Madrid and Bayern Munich playmaker James Rodriguez is reportedly closing in on a shock move to Serie B side Avellino.

The now 35-year-old is without a club after leaving MLS side Minnesota United in June. Rodriguez played just eight time for the Loons, providing two assists.

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Rodriguez hasn’t played in Europe since his time with Rayo Vallecano from, which ended in December 2024, then heading to Mexican side Leon.

According to Marca, the former Real Madrid and Bayern Munich ace is now set to return with a shock move to Serie B side Avellino.

Currently coached by Alessandro Nesta, it’s understood that the AC Milan and Italy legend has held talks with Rodriguez over the move.

All parties are now working to get a deal over the line with an announcement expected imminently.