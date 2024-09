DONE DEAL: Everton sell Djankpata to Spezia

Everton have sold Halid Djankpata to Spezia.

The youngster moves to Serie B in a permanent transfer.

Djankpata is an Italy U19 international, though has been with Everton since he was 14 years of age.

The 19 year-old midfielder was originally born in Togo.

With Spezia, he has signed a contract to 2027.