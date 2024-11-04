Zanetti happier after Harroui and Verona stun Roma

Hellas Verona coach Paolo Zanetti admits he can now sleep better after their 3-2 win against Roma on Sunday.

Abou Harroui hit an 88th minute winner for Verona, with Dailon Livramento also sent off in injury-time.

For Zanetti, the result and performance was ideal after a tough run of results.

Did you see the Verona you wanted?

"Yes, that's all I have on my mind now. Now there's the joy of the result and then there's the worry of going back but in the meantime we'll enjoy this evening. The boys had an incredible attitude with their strengths and weaknesses but we never lost the desire to hurt the opponent. Today the reaction was maximum and I'm proud to lead this group when they respond to you in this way. You have to be worthy of being the coach of Verona both in the winning moments and, above all, in the difficult ones."

In your opinion, is this team destined to suffer until the last match?

"We have to think that we have to suffer until the end because otherwise all our limits come out. We must always keep a low profile, putting a pebble in our shoe even when things are going well because when we look at ourselves, then the problems come out. We are still in the construction phase. However, we must not get used to putting in great performances only when we are in deep water."

Suat Serdar?

"Much better, he has definitely improved in condition, Dani Silva also did very well when he came on, Duda did well, then with Belahyane out it's a department where I'll be spoiled for choice."

A victory that comes from the bench?

"Today I was rewarded, other times not, even behind today there was a great performance by Coppola with a great Magnani alongside and it's not a coincidence. Then Livramento gave it a boost and we won, these are risks with which today I was rewarded, then maybe if we had conceded the goal you would be here asking me why I didn't cover myself."

Is Hellas a third of the way there?

"The points are all important but if we had lost today we wouldn't have been relegated and today that we won we are not safe. Regardless of the standings I am interested in the team realizing that if they want they can do incredible, extraordinary and unexpected things. The one with the most consistent results will reach the goal. We must try to maintain a good standard without having ups and downs, then the defeats are part of the game."