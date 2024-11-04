Roma coach Juric rues mistakes in Verona defeat: But I see improvement

Roma coach Ivan Juric insists they're improving despite a 3-2 defeat at Hellas Verona.

Juric remains under pressure after another loss for the Giallorossi.

But he insists: “It is the same, we are making big mistakes, not even classic ones. Passing it straight to the opponent, it becomes difficult to win then. I just hope this moment will pass, that the players continue to believe in what we are doing.

“I believe this squad has this style of football in its blood and is starting to enjoy it, I saw them play really well today and start to dominate the match. We must be alert enough to realise there are some damaging errors, but also a lot of positive aspects to take from this performance.

“The 5-1 defeat at Fiorentina was a total disaster, it was shameful and had nothing in common with this performance, or the one against Torino. Some of these errors are difficult to explain, you rarely see them.

“The second Verona goal was a foul, but then we created numerous scoring opportunities. Football has moments like this, we need to raise the concentration levels and avoid these huge mistakes.”