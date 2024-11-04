Tribal Football
Most Read
Athletic Bilbao coach Valverde expects close battle with Real Betis
Man Utd, Chelsea, PSG alerted as Vinicius Jr resists Real Madrid contract talks
UEFA release statement over Real Madrid Ballon d'Or controversy
Man Utd put aside £175M for three Sporting CP stars

Roma coach Juric rues mistakes in Verona defeat: But I see improvement

Carlos Volcano
Roma coach Juric rues mistakes in Verona defeat: But I see improvement
Roma coach Juric rues mistakes in Verona defeat: But I see improvementAction Plus
Roma coach Ivan Juric insists they're improving despite a 3-2 defeat at Hellas Verona.

Juric remains under pressure after another loss for the Giallorossi.

Advertisement
Advertisement

But he insists: “It is the same, we are making big mistakes, not even classic ones. Passing it straight to the opponent, it becomes difficult to win then. I just hope this moment will pass, that the players continue to believe in what we are doing.

“I believe this squad has this style of football in its blood and is starting to enjoy it, I saw them play really well today and start to dominate the match. We must be alert enough to realise there are some damaging errors, but also a lot of positive aspects to take from this performance. 

“The 5-1 defeat at Fiorentina was a total disaster, it was shameful and had nothing in common with this performance, or the one against Torino. Some of these errors are difficult to explain, you rarely see them.

“The second Verona goal was a foul, but then we created numerous scoring opportunities. Football has moments like this, we need to raise the concentration levels and avoid these huge mistakes.”

Mentions
Serie AAS RomaVerona
Related Articles
Verona score dramatic late winner to stun Roma in five-goal thriller
Lens defender Danso still furious over Roma move collapse
Under pressure Juric pleased with Roma win against Torino