Zalewski agents release statement after Galatasaray rejection and Roma axe

The agents of Nicola Zalewski have released a statement after the Poland winger was frozen out by Roma.

The youngster rejected a €15m move to Galatasaray last week after the two clubs had agreed a fee. In response, Roma have relegated to Zalewski to training with the reserves.

GP Soccer and Management declared in a statement yesterday: “Regarding the sporting destiny of Nicola Zalewski, newspapers and sports sites over the last few days published very creative reconstructions that do not represent reality.

“Following the initial opening that Zalewski had given to the Galatasaray solution, the player later decided to decline the offer from the Turkish club, maintaining his position despite the continual flattering approaches.

“The player still today expresses the utmost gratitude for the interest shown and the efforts made by Galatasaray right to the last moments.

“In any case, a player has an inalienable right to decide whether transfers are finalised or not regarding his professional activities, without being conditioned, let alone forced (including by his current club to extend a contract).

“We leave the media freedom to evaluate the methods and timing that affected these negotiations, but it is not possible for us to silently accept creative reconstructions. With strength and calm, we invite those who want to inform with accuracy to gather all the elements of a situation before telling it, therefore avoiding unnecessary speculation that damages the player.”