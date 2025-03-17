WATCH: Gattuso blows fuse with interviewer after Hajduk Split defeat - "You are a bad person!"

Tribal Football
Carlos Volcano
Hajduk Split coach Rino Gattuso blew a fuse on Sunday in a clash with a local pundit.

In the aftermath of a poor 3-0 defeat to Rijeka, Gattuso was interviewed by former Croatia international  Josko Jelicic.

And the former AC Milan and Napoli coach took great issue with Jelicic's line of questioning.

He snapped: "This is the last time I talk to you on TV. You are a bad person and I will not talk to you anymore while you are here. 

"You talk like you have conquered the world."

 

Watch the interaction below:

Sarri: A six-month offer from AC Milan...?