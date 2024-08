WATCH: Buongiorno welcomes Lukaku to Napoli - "finally!"

Napoli defender Alessandro Buongiorno has welcomed new teammate Romelu Lukaku to the Azzurri.

The former Chelsea striker completed his move on Thursday and was welcomed by his new Napoli teammates, including Buongiorno.

"Finally!" the defender began, before giving Lukaku a big hug, "the worst enemy I've ever had on the pitch!"

Words which left the rest of the dressing room in fits of laughter.

Watch below: