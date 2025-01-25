Tribal Football
Most Read
Man City boss Guardiola: I now appreciate Mourinho's words
Man Utd promote starlet Obi-Martin to first team
Mbappe form in stats: Kylian living up to hype at Real Madrid
Chelsea boss Maresca: Never good time to face Man City; do we need Garnacho?

Walker excited joining AC Milan

Carlos Volcano
Walker excited joining AC Milan
Walker excited joining AC MilanAC Milan/Facebook
Kyle Walker is excited to have signed with AC Milan.

The on-loan Manchester City fullback had his first training session this morning.

Advertisement
Advertisement

He has signed to the end of this season, with a permanent option set at €5m.

Walker said on Friday night: “Ciao Milan, I’m delighted and proud to sign for AC Milan! A club with such rich history, one I’ve followed since I was a kid. It’s an honour to join and I can’t wait to pull on the Rossoneri shirt and get started.

“I’m very much looking forward to this new chapter in my career and to beginning this journey with my family in Italy.

“Finally a huge thank you to everyone who has supported me along the way, both on and off the pitch. See you soon!” 

Mentions
Serie AWalker KyleAC MilanManchester CityPremier LeagueFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Walker posts farewell to Man City as he joins AC Milan
Fulham set to bid for AC Milan's Emerson
Man City fullback Walker traveling to Italy to close AC Milan move