Walker excited joining AC Milan

Kyle Walker is excited to have signed with AC Milan.

The on-loan Manchester City fullback had his first training session this morning.

He has signed to the end of this season, with a permanent option set at €5m.

Walker said on Friday night: “Ciao Milan, I’m delighted and proud to sign for AC Milan! A club with such rich history, one I’ve followed since I was a kid. It’s an honour to join and I can’t wait to pull on the Rossoneri shirt and get started.

“I’m very much looking forward to this new chapter in my career and to beginning this journey with my family in Italy.

“Finally a huge thank you to everyone who has supported me along the way, both on and off the pitch. See you soon!”