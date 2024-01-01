De Gea shrugs off penalty heroics in Fiorentina victory over AC Milan

Fiorentina goalkeeper David de Gea shrugged off his heroics after victory over AC Milan.

Former Manchester United keeper De Gea denied Tammy Abraham and Theo Hernandez from the penalty spot to help Fiorentina to the win.

"It’s an incredible night. We have been working really hard for a couple of months, I’d prefer to talk about that more than the penalty saves, as we wanted to make the fans happy.

“This evening’s victory is very important against a big club like Milan. We are working so hard and finally it is starting to pay off.”

