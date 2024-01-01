Tribal Football
Most Read
Jesus Navas prepares for final Gran Derbi as Sevilla face Real Betis
Ex-Man Utd coach McCarthy: No-one really knew Sancho
Chelsea management losing patience with Lavia
McClaren: The time I thought it was end of Ten Hag at Man Utd

De Gea shrugs off penalty heroics in Fiorentina victory over AC Milan

De Gea shrugs off penalty heroics in Fiorentina victory over AC Milan
De Gea shrugs off penalty heroics in Fiorentina victory over AC MilanTribalfootball
Fiorentina goalkeeper David de Gea shrugged off his heroics after victory over AC Milan.

Former Manchester United keeper De Gea denied Tammy Abraham and Theo Hernandez from the penalty spot to help Fiorentina to the win.

Advertisement
Advertisement

He later said, “It’s an incredible night. 

"It’s an incredible night. We have been working really hard for a couple of months, I’d prefer to talk about that more than the penalty saves, as we wanted to make the fans happy.

“This evening’s victory is very important against a big club like Milan. We are working so hard and finally it is starting to pay off.”

“This evening’s victory is very important against a big club like Milan. We are working so hard and finally it is starting to pay off.”

Mentions
Serie Ade Gea DavidAC MilanFiorentinaManchester United
Related Articles
AC Milan coach Fonseca admits De Gea twin penalty saves key for Fiorentina victory
Ex-Fiorentina keeper Lupatelli: De Gea will earn points
Rubinho: De Gea has improved Fiorentina; it's back to the days of Toldo, Frey