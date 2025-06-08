Vieira delighted signing new Genoa contract

Patrick Vieira has signed a new contract with Genoa.

The former Crystal Palace and Strasbourg coach has signed a new deal with Genoa to 2027.

Advertisement Advertisement

Vieira said: “It has been a very intense period since I arrived in Genoa last November. We managed to ensure Genoa's permanence in Serie A and to finish the season with pride and determination, as this club deserves.

"I am very proud of what we have built and achieved, all together. After the last match in Bologna we have always been in contact with the club and the directors to analyze this season and prepare properly for the next one.

"I'm happy at Genoa and in Genoa. Extending our relationship was the most natural thing to do, it didn't take long to find an understanding and complete the bureaucratic formalities. Now it's time to enjoy some holidays, but we will continue to work behind the scenes to prepare for the start of next season."

A natural consequence

Vieira stepped in midway through the season after the dismissal of Alberto Gilardino.

Genoa director Marco Ottolini said: “We are happy with this renewal with Patrick, a natural consequence of what we have experienced together and the progress made in recent months.

“We share a vision and objectives, and we are determined to continue the growth path for Genoa.”