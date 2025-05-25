Verona win final day shootout vs Empoli to stay in Serie A

Empoli were relegated to Serie B after their 2-1 loss to Hellas Verona at the Stadio Carlo Castellani, despite winning two of their last three matches in Serie A.

Empoli’s battle for survival went to the final day last season, only securing their place in Serie A with a 93rd-minute winner.

However, it looked as if things might not go the Azzurri’s way this time around, as they found themselves a goal down inside the opening four minutes.

Suat Serdar was the man who gave Verona the lead, drilling a delightful strike into the bottom-left corner to leave Devis Vásquez with no chance.

Despite trailing for much of the half, Roberto D’Aversa’s men dominated much of the period but struggled to find a way to truly test Vasquez.

Eventually, Empoli managed to get themselves back on level terms on the brink of half-time through Jacopo Fazzini, who slid in to poke home a rebound from inside the six-yard box after Sebastiano Esposito’s header was initially saved by Vasquez.

Match stats StatsPerform

The start of the second half also saw the hosts controlling the game, but yet again, the Azzurri were failing to convert their possession into chances, with neither side able to register a shot on target in the opening 20 minutes of the half.

Empoli were made to regret not capitalising on this period, as they fell behind again with time ticking away.

Verona’s second was scored by Domagoj Bradaric, with the wing-back getting himself on the end of a searching ball from Jackson Tchatchoua to head into the right side of the goal from close range.

Verona managed to see the game out to secure their place in Serie A for next season, finishing the season 14th in the league table.

Serie A bottom five Flashscore

Meanwhile, things look a lot bleaker for Empoli, with the Azzurri being relegated to Serie B after four consecutive seasons in the Italian top flight.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Suat Serdar (Hellas Verona)

